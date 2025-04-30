Electrocuted while trying to divert electric wires: police in Kyiv region are investigating the circumstances of the man's death

A man died from electric shock in the village of Mykhailivka-Rubezhivka, Kyiv region. He was installing a modular structure and, before the tragic incident, tried to divert electrical wires to secure the structure.

UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Region Police.

Details

Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the death of a man in the village of Mykhailivka-Rubezhivka, Bucha district (Kyiv region).



According to the police, on April 30 at 10:30 a.m., a report was received that a man was electrocuted while working on the territory of one of the facilities in the village of Mykhailivka-Rubezhivka. Police officers, SES employees and medics arrived at the scene and found the following:

During the installation of the modular structure, the man climbed onto the roof to remove an obstacle for the truck to pass, and accidentally touched the live wires. As a result of the electric shock, the 38-year-old man died on the spot. - the report says.



Let us remind you

Two men were electrocuted, one fatally, while drilling a well in rainy weather when their metal structure collided with a power line in the Kyiv region.