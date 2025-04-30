Electrocuted while trying to divert electric wires: police in Kyiv region are investigating the circumstances of the man's death

$41.560.18
Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

A man died from electric shock in the village of Mykhailivka-Rubezhivka, Kyiv region. He was installing a modular structure and, before the tragic incident, tried to divert electrical wires to secure the structure.

UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Region Police.

Details

Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the death of a man in the village of Mykhailivka-Rubezhivka, Bucha district (Kyiv region).

According to the police, on April 30 at 10:30 a.m., a report was received that a man was electrocuted while working on the territory of one of the facilities in the village of Mykhailivka-Rubezhivka. Police officers, SES employees and medics arrived at the scene and found the following:

During the installation of the modular structure, the man climbed onto the roof to remove an obstacle for the truck to pass, and accidentally touched the live wires. As a result of the electric shock, the 38-year-old man died on the spot.

- the report says.

Let us remind you

Two men were electrocuted, one fatally, while drilling a well in rainy weather when their metal structure collided with a power line in the Kyiv region.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
