Electricity consumption is falling for the second day in a row, but powerful equipment should be switched on during the day - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption in Ukraine shows a downward trend - its level has been falling for the second day in a row, however, there is a need to shift active energy consumption to daytime and use powerful equipment from 10:00 to 16:00, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

"Electricity consumption shows a downward trend. Today, May 13, as of 9:30, its level was 3.3% lower than at the same time the previous day. This is due to clear weather in almost all of Ukraine, which leads to efficient operation of household solar power plants and a corresponding decrease in energy consumption from the grid," the statement said.

Yesterday, the daily consumption maximum, as indicated, was in the evening - 1% higher than the maximum of the previous working day.

Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing.

"Given the high efficiency of solar power plants, today there is a need to shift active energy consumption to daylight hours. Please use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 16:00," the company said, noting that the situation in the energy system may change.

