Electricity consumption is falling, bad weather left residents in Poltava region without electricity - Ukrenergo
Electricity consumption is decreasing. Bad weather led to the blackout of 9 settlements in the Poltava region, restoration works are ongoing at energy facilities.
Bad weather has cut off power to 9 settlements in the Poltava region, NEC Ukrenergo reported on Wednesday.
Consequences of bad weather
Due to adverse weather conditions (heavy rain at night), 9 settlements in the Poltava region were without power in the morning.
Consumption
Electricity consumption shows a downward trend. Today, March 12, as of 9:30 a.m., its level was 4.2% lower than at the same time the previous day - on Tuesday.
Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing.
"It is advisable to use powerful electrical appliances today during the daytime - from 10:00 to 18:00. This is the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants," the statement said.
The situation in the energy system may change.
