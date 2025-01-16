Electricity consumption has stabilized at the seasonal level: what is happening in the power system

Electricity consumption in Ukraine today has stabilized at a level that corresponds to seasonal indicators, emergency repair work at energy facilities continues, NPC Ukrenergo reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, on January 16, electricity consumption as of 9:30 a.m. was at the same level as the previous day, Wednesday. Yesterday, January 15, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the evening. It was 2.3% higher than the previous day's maximum on Tuesday, January 14," the company said.

It is noted that the Ukrainian power system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks, and emergency repair work at power facilities continues.

"From 08:00 to 20:00 today, there is still a need to conserve electricity. Please do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time," the NPC said.

It is noted that the situation in the power system may change, so it is advised to follow the messages of regional power companies.

According to the Ministry of Energy, over the past day, power companies restored power to 35,499 consumers who were cut off as a result of the fighting.

Russian drone attack in Poltava region leaves hundreds of consumers without electricity