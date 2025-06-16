Electricity consumption decreased due to the weather: the situation in the energy system

Electricity consumption in Ukraine has decreased today amid improved weather conditions, and it is better to use powerful equipment during the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

"Electricity consumption has decreased. Today, June 16, as of 9:30 a.m., it was 2.6% lower than the previous working day. The reason for these changes is clear weather in almost the entire territory of Ukraine, except for parts of the eastern regions," the company said.

Improved weather, as indicated, leads to efficient operation of household solar power plants and a corresponding decrease in energy consumption from the general network.

Yesterday, June 15, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - at the same level as the maximum of the previous Sunday.

"Electricity can be consumed today without restrictions throughout the day. To help balance the power system, it is advisable to use powerful electrical appliances during the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants," the statement said.

Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works are ongoing at energy facilities.

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal