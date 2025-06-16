Electricity consumption decreased due to the weather: the situation in the energy system

$41.450.04
47.690.39
ukenru
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the post of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada.
08:24 AM • 2630 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the post of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada.
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 12378 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
06:29 AM • 23025 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 25374 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
05:14 AM • 33827 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 65572 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 124300 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 115071 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 102533 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 90787 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
5.1m/s
42%
748mm
Popular news
The Russian Federation is preparing pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine with electronic voting - CNSJune 16, 12:24 AM • 55033 views
Fatal accident with Ukrainians in France: driver chargedJune 16, 12:50 AM • 3950 views
Britain appoints a woman as head of MI-6 for the first time in history: who will head the special serviceJune 16, 01:59 AM • 19464 views
Negotiations instead of weapons: the US is effectively stopping military aid to UkraineJune 16, 02:17 AM • 59432 views
Iran attacked Israel with ballistic missiles: hit a residential high-rise building, dozens injured (video)02:54 AM • 60403 views
Publications
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 96679 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 168828 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 227570 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 233659 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 248760 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 47021 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 43753 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 141949 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 79951 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 124960 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
The Washington Post

Electricity consumption decreased due to the weather: the situation in the energy system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 692 views

Today, electricity consumption in Ukraine decreased by 2.6% thanks to the clear weather. Ukrainians are advised to use powerful appliances during the operation of solar power plants.

Electricity consumption decreased due to the weather: the situation in the energy system

Electricity consumption in Ukraine has decreased today amid improved weather conditions, and it is better to use powerful equipment during the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

"Electricity consumption has decreased. Today, June 16, as of 9:30 a.m., it was 2.6% lower than the previous working day. The reason for these changes is clear weather in almost the entire territory of Ukraine, except for parts of the eastern regions," the company said. 

Improved weather, as indicated, leads to efficient operation of household solar power plants and a corresponding decrease in energy consumption from the general network.

Yesterday, June 15, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - at the same level as the maximum of the previous Sunday.

"Electricity can be consumed today without restrictions throughout the day. To help balance the power system, it is advisable to use powerful electrical appliances during the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants," the statement said.

Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works are ongoing at energy facilities.

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal29.04.25, 13:23 • 95816 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9