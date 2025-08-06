$41.680.11
Electrician from Myrnohrad helped Rashists break through to Pokrovsk, he was detained by the SBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1418 views

The SBU exposed and detained a 34-year-old electrician from Myrnohrad who was transmitting data about Ukrainian military personnel near Pokrovsk to the Russians. His information could have helped the occupiers in their offensive on the city, but the SBU timely stopped the agent, preventing the use of the data for strikes.

Electrician from Myrnohrad helped Rashists break through to Pokrovsk, he was detained by the SBU

In Donetsk region, the SBU exposed a local resident who was transmitting data about Ukrainian military personnel near Pokrovsk to the Russians. His information could have helped the occupiers in their offensive on the city. This was reported by the Security Service, writes UNN.

Details

The SBU counterintelligence detained a 34-year-old resident of Myrnohrad, who worked as an electrician but secretly cooperated with Russian military intelligence. According to the investigation, he dreamed of the "full occupation" of the region and helped the enemy plan an offensive in the Pokrovsk direction.

To recruit the supporter of rashism, the Russian GRU involved his classmate, who is currently fighting against the Defense Forces in eastern Ukraine

- reported the SBU.

The traitor's task was to bypass Pokrovsk and surrounding villages, photograph the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and record the coordinates of fortifications, command posts, and ammunition depots.

After "reconnaissance sorties," the man compiled reports and sent them to a closed chat in a messenger to his curator from the Russian GRU. The occupiers planned to use the obtained data for airstrikes and artillery attacks.

The SBU timely stopped the agent and secured the positions of the Ukrainian military. During the search, a phone with correspondence with the Russian "liaison" was found.

The man was charged with treason under martial law (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He was taken into custody and now faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction; information about the encirclement of Ukrainian troops in Pokrovsk is not true. This was stated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

