Electric transport traffic resumed in Kherson - CMA

Electric transport has been restored in Kherson. This was announced by the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

"Electric transport has been restored in Kherson. Trolleybuses will run until 18.30," the statement said.

Previously

Due to damage in the power grid, electric transport in Kherson is not running. The head of the Kherson CMA said that trolleybuses will not run today, and specialists are working to fix the problem.

