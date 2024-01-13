ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Elections in Taiwan: incumbent Vice President Lai Tsingde wins

Elections in Taiwan: incumbent Vice President Lai Tsingde wins

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35008 views

Taiwan's Vice President Lai Tsing-jeou wins the election with over 40% of the vote. Official results have not yet been announced.

In Taiwan's presidential election on January 13, the pro-Western candidate from the Democratic Progressive Party, Lai Tsingde, who supports the island's independence, won. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that according to the interim results, the politician won more than 40% of the vote, ahead of Hou Yui of the opposition Kuomintang Party and Ke Wen-jeou of the Taiwan People's Party, who came in third.

The official results of the vote in Taiwan will be announced in a few days.

In addition to the president, voters will determine the new composition of the legislature by electing their local deputies as well as legislators in general,

the statement said.

Recall

On January 13 , the population of Taiwan elected a president among three main candidates. These are the current Vice President and representative of the Democratic Progressive Party Lai Ching-te, former Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je of the People's Party of Taiwan, and Hou Yu, a candidate from the main opposition Kuomintang Nationalist Party.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

