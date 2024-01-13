Elections in Taiwan: incumbent Vice President Lai Tsingde wins

In Taiwan's presidential election on January 13, the pro-Western candidate from the Democratic Progressive Party, Lai Tsingde, who supports the island's independence, won. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that according to the interim results, the politician won more than 40% of the vote, ahead of Hou Yui of the opposition Kuomintang Party and Ke Wen-jeou of the Taiwan People's Party, who came in third.

The official results of the vote in Taiwan will be announced in a few days.

In addition to the president, voters will determine the new composition of the legislature by electing their local deputies as well as legislators in general, the statement said.

Recall

On January 13 , the population of Taiwan elected a president among three main candidates. These are the current Vice President and representative of the Democratic Progressive Party Lai Ching-te, former Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je of the People's Party of Taiwan, and Hou Yu, a candidate from the main opposition Kuomintang Nationalist Party.

