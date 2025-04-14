Eight military couples have already married online in "Diia"

About 200 military personnel have chosen a date, and eight couples have already entered into marriage online in "Diia" in a week of the function's operation in "Army+". This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, reports UNN.

About 200 military personnel have chosen a date, and eight couples have already entered into marriage online in "Diia" in a week of the function's operation in "Army+". Just last week, the bride Yulia, a military servicewoman of the medical company of the 47th Brigade "Magura", through "Army+" submitted an application and chose a convenient date and time in "Diia". And today the newlyweds had an online wedding, which was conducted by an employee of the Digital Civil Registry Office. The marriage lasted less than 15 minutes - the statement said.

Let us remind you

A new service has appeared in the "Army+" application – the ability to book a priority time and date for marriage online in the "Diia" application.