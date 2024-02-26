Eiffel Tower reopened after 6-day strike

The Eiffel Tower reopened to visitors on Sunday after a six-day closure due to striking workers demanding better care of the historic monument and higher wages. This is reported by France24, UNN reports.

Details

The operator of the 330-meter Eiffel Tower says it has reached an agreement with the unions representing workers after pledging an "ambitious 380 million euros of investment through 2031" for repairs.

This week, the company also started wage negotiations, which are expected to be finalized next month after striking workers demanded a raise in proportion to ticket sales revenue.

The Eiffel Tower is usually open 365 days a year. Last year, the monument was closed to visitors for 10 days during mass protests across France against the government's plan to reform the country's pension system.

