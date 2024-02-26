Eiffel Tower reopened after 6-day strike

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 31518 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 117024 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 73763 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 282815 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 239383 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 193145 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 232032 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251782 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157798 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372202 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 90300 views

April 4, 07:29 AM • 90300 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 113208 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 79720 views

April 4, 09:06 AM • 79720 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 72635 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 72635 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 49940 views

02:15 PM • 49940 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 50546 views

02:15 PM • 50546 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 117025 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 282816 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 215663 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 239384 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 21262 views

01:48 PM • 21262 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 29263 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 29263 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 29104 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 29104 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 73054 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 73054 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 80140 views

April 4, 09:06 AM • 80140 views
Eiffel Tower reopened after 6-day strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27760 views

The Eiffel Tower has reopened after a six-day closure due to a strike by workers demanding better maintenance and higher wages, and its operator has pledged 380 million euros for repairs and wage negotiations.

Eiffel Tower reopened after 6-day strike

The Eiffel Tower reopened to visitors on Sunday after a six-day closure due to striking workers demanding better care of the historic monument and higher wages. This is reported by France24, UNN reports.

Details

The operator of the 330-meter Eiffel Tower says it has reached an agreement with the unions representing workers after pledging an "ambitious 380 million euros of investment through 2031" for repairs.

This week, the company also started wage negotiations, which are expected to be finalized next month after striking workers demanded a raise in proportion to ticket sales revenue.

The Eiffel Tower is usually open 365 days a year. Last year, the monument was closed to visitors for 10 days during mass protests across France against the government's plan to reform the country's pension system.

With fragments of the Eiffel Tower: IOC presents unique medals for the 2024 Olympics08.02.24, 16:13 • 109424 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

CultureNews of the World
France
