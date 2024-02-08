With fragments of the Eiffel Tower: IOC presents unique medals for the 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee on Thursday, February 8, showed a special design of the Olympic awards for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. This was reported by UNN, citing the organization's website.

Details

It is noted that the winners of the 2024 Olympic Games will receive commemorative awards with a piece of the main attraction of the French capital.

Each medal will have a piece of the original metal structure of the Eiffel Tower. The material will be applied to the award in the form of a hexagonal fragment. The head of the Olympic Organizing Committee, Tony Estange, motivated this approach by the desire to make the medals "unique and inimitable.

He noted that the realization of the idea was not easy. In the end, Chaumet took on the task of creating the unique alloy. The jewelry manufacturer found the technology to combine the usual gold, silver and bronze with the metal of the main symbol of Paris.

For reference

The 2024 Olympics will begin on July 26. The games will last until August 11. The main competitions will be attended by 10.5 thousand athletes. They will compete in 48 disciplines.

russian figure skater Valieva stripped of gold medal and banned for 4 years