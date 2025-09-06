Educational ombudsman promises to investigate the introduction of fees for parents in private electronic diaries

Educational ombudsman Nadiia Leshchyk urged parents of schoolchildren, together with educators, to consider using the free state electronic service, which includes an electronic journal and diary - MRIYA. She wrote about this on Facebook, commenting on the introduction of a fee for parents for a private electronic diary, writes UNN.

Regarding the introduction of a fee for parents for a private electronic diary! Do not pay - advised the ombudsman.

She explained that payment should be made from local budgets. "Agreements between communities and private electronic diaries regarding payment for services have been concluded. Payment is being made. So the question is - did they have the right to set an additional fee for parents? We will clarify this issue," Leshchyk said.

The ombudsman believes that communities should consider the possibility of terminating the contract for violation of its terms.

Parents, together with educators, should consider using the free state electronic service, which includes an electronic journal and diary - MRIYA - added Leshchyk.

Recall

On September 5, it became known that access to the Ukrainian electronic diary, which displays lesson schedules, grades, and attendance, is now provided by subscription for UAH 48.99 per month. Parents on the network were outraged and noted that the Ministry of Education seemed not to have been informed about the innovation.