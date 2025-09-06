Educational ombudsman promises to investigate the introduction of fees for parents in private electronic diaries

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
06:10 AM • 10900 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 19995 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 31651 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 39140 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 29351 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 38936 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 43252 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 36640 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 69062 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 46838 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2m/s
49%
756mm
Popular news
Poland urges citizens to leave Belarus: the reason namedSeptember 6, 12:26 AM • 10855 views
Svyrydenko thanked Fico for "unwavering support for Ukraine's European integration aspirations"PhotoSeptember 6, 12:59 AM • 3772 views
Mass arrests at Hyundai plant in USA: 475 people detainedVideoSeptember 6, 01:30 AM • 13632 views
"Germany stands firmly by your side": German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jäger leaves postSeptember 6, 02:34 AM • 5040 views
Zelenskyy invited Putin to Kyiv04:40 AM • 6360 views
Publications
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto06:10 AM • 10910 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 39153 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 28016 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 51426 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhotoSeptember 5, 06:13 AM • 69067 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Viktor Liashko
Aleksandar Vučić
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
White House
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 35848 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 86928 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 34653 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 39167 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 40392 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Times
Financial Times
Fake news
E-6 Mercury

Educational ombudsman promises to investigate the introduction of fees for parents in private electronic diaries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Educational ombudsman Nadiia Leshchyk urged parents not to pay for private electronic diaries, as payment should be made from local budgets. She advises using the free state service MRIYA.

Educational ombudsman promises to investigate the introduction of fees for parents in private electronic diaries

Educational ombudsman Nadiia Leshchyk urged parents of schoolchildren, together with educators, to consider using the free state electronic service, which includes an electronic journal and diary - MRIYA. She wrote about this on Facebook, commenting on the introduction of a fee for parents for a private electronic diary, writes UNN.

Regarding the introduction of a fee for parents for a private electronic diary! Do not pay

- advised the ombudsman.

She explained that payment should be made from local budgets. "Agreements between communities and private electronic diaries regarding payment for services have been concluded. Payment is being made. So the question is - did they have the right to set an additional fee for parents? We will clarify this issue," Leshchyk said.

The ombudsman believes that communities should consider the possibility of terminating the contract for violation of its terms.

Parents, together with educators, should consider using the free state electronic service, which includes an electronic journal and diary - MRIYA

- added Leshchyk.

Recall

On September 5, it became known that access to the Ukrainian electronic diary, which displays lesson schedules, grades, and attendance, is now provided by subscription for UAH 48.99 per month. Parents on the network were outraged and noted that the Ministry of Education seemed not to have been informed about the innovation.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyEducation
Facebook