11:49 AM
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
11:29 AM
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
11:14 AM
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
10:59 AM
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
07:31 AM
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
January 22, 07:01 AM
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
Publications
Exclusives
ECtHR found Russia guilty of violating the right to peaceful assembly in occupied Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 630 views

The ECtHR found Russia responsible for human rights violations in Crimea in the case of Bekirov and Others v. Russia. 43 residents, mostly Crimean Tatars, were subjected to illegal persecution and arrests for peaceful pro-Ukrainian actions.

ECtHR found Russia guilty of violating the right to peaceful assembly in occupied Crimea

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled in the case of Bekirov and Others v. Russia, establishing Russia's responsibility for the human rights situation in Crimea. This was reported by the Representation of the President of Ukraine in the autonomy, writes UNN.

The case concerns events related to the participation of 43 local residents of Crimea, most of whom are representatives of the Crimean Tatar people, in peaceful protests on the peninsula. The participants of the gatherings sought to publicly express their pro-Ukrainian position, as well as their disagreement with the policy of the occupation administration and the systemic persecution of Crimean residents. However, instead of exercising their guaranteed right to freedom of peaceful assembly, they were subjected to illegal persecution and arrests.

- the statement said.

The applicants appealed to the ECHR, which recognized that the occupation administration had indeed violated their right to peaceful assembly. In addition, the Court noted that the actions of the Russian occupation authorities, including the police and the so-called "courts," were based on Russian domestic law, which contradicts the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.

The case of Bekirov and Others v. Russia was the first substantive decision in individual cases related to armed conflict, and it also opens up the possibility for applicants to receive compensation in the future.

- the statement said.

ECtHR found Russia guilty of human rights violations in Transnistria and ordered it to pay over 100,000 euros24.10.25, 19:07 • 5539 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Rallies in Ukraine
Crimea
Ukraine