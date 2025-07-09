$41.850.05
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
Putin says "a lot of crap" about Ukraine: Trump announced a "small surprise" for the Russian dictator
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
ECtHR decision can become a basis for new sanctions and pressure on Russia - Sokorenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Ukraine plans to use the ECtHR decision on Russia's human rights violations as a basis for further diplomatic and sanction steps. This decision is important for proceedings in other international institutions.

ECtHR decision can become a basis for new sanctions and pressure on Russia - Sokorenko

Ukraine plans to use the European Court of Human Rights' decision on Russia's human rights violations in Ukraine as a basis for further diplomatic and sanction steps against Russia. This was stated by Margarita Sokorenko, the Commissioner for European Court of Human Rights Affairs, during an online briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

We were very clearly aware that our potential decisions of the European Court… that potentially we had maximally substantiated those conclusions and those complaints that we spoke about in court, that they would then form the basis for further diplomatic, foreign policy actions by our state. This decision, today's conclusions, which are very clear, have incredibly clear messages, they will be further used in our foreign policy work to diplomatically and, I think, also sanction-wise pressure the Russian Federation at the international level.

- said Sokorenko.

She emphasized that the conclusions provided by the ECHR today will be thoroughly analyzed by Ukraine, as they are of great importance for proceedings in other international institutions.

In particular, many elements indicated by the European Court here speak of an aggressive war and of the crime of aggression by the Russian Federation. And what concerns the issues of deportation, Russification of the population in the occupied territories, these are elements that we can talk about as elements of genocide. That is, today's decision is not an end to the work, it is only a new stage in our further actions to not just have certain legal decisions, but also to have certain active actions not only from Ukraine and the Council of Europe, but also from our partners.

- added Sokorenko. 

Recall

The European Court of Human Rights stated on Wednesday that Russia violated international law in Ukraine. This is the first time an international court has held Moscow accountable for human rights violations since the full-scale invasion in 2022. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Council of Europe
Ukraine
