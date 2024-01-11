ukenru
Earthquake hits North Korea near nuclear test site

Earthquake hits North Korea near nuclear test site

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24963 views

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.4 occurred near the North Korean nuclear test site of Punggye-ri; its cause remains unknown.

On Thursday, January 11, a 2.4-magnitude earthquake occurred near the North Korean nuclear test site Punggye-ri in the northern province of Hamgyong. This was reported by Yonhap with reference to the state meteorological agency, UNN reports .

Details

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.4 was recorded about 41 kilometers northwest of Gyeongju, North Hamgyong Province, at 7 p.m. local time. Its epicenter was located at a depth of 20 km.

Image

It is not specified whether this earthquake was caused by a test at the test site, but the agency writes that it could have occurred naturally.

Recall

On August 14 last year, two small natural earthquakes occurred near North Korea's nuclear test site.

It is noted that the first earthquake with a magnitude of 2.7 occurred about 40 km northwest of Gyeongju, and the second with a magnitude of 2.3 occurred 42 km northwest of Gyeongju.

Kim Jong-un orders to increase production of mobile ballistic missile launchers05.01.24, 11:23 • 21241 view

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

