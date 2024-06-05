E-tickets for public transport fixed in the legislation

The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 5705 on the introduction of electronic tickets for automobile and urban electric transport, the Deputy Corps reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

As reported, people's deputies gave 256 votes "for".

MP Pavel Frolov pointed out that the draft law updated the definition of the concepts of "electronic ticket" and "ticket", gave the Ministry of infrastructure the authority to approve the form that the travel and electronic travel document must contain.

The draft law, according to the explanatory note, provides for an amendment to part two of Article 910 of the Civil Code of Ukraine to determine an electronic ticket, along with a paper ticket, as the basis for concluding a contract for the carriage of passengers and baggage.

However, it is noted that possible risks are the unwillingness of local governments to introduce an automated fare accounting system due to the need for financial costs for the purchase of server equipment and the creation of software for the operation of an automated fare accounting system.

Recall

In 2021, The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a draft law on the introduction of electronic tickets for automobile and urban electric transport.