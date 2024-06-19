Dust from the Sahara is not expected over Ukraine - forecasters

Forecasters of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center deny reports that dust from the Sahara is coming to Ukraine, specifying that the dust is expected over the Mediterranean, and that Ukraine will receive an air mass from northwestern Europe along with short-term rains and thunderstorms, UNN reports.

Details

"News is being spread on the Internet (with reference to Copernicus) about the arrival of dust from the Sahara on the territory of Ukraine and that it is expected in Kyiv. Forecasters at the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center deny this information. We are not expecting desert dust over Ukraine," the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center said on social media.

They noted that according to Copernicus, dust is expected over the Mediterranean.

"Ukraine will receive air mass from northwestern Europe. We also expect short-term rains with thunderstorms tomorrow," the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center said.

They also urged not to spread fake news without coordinating it with an official source.

After the heat wave, a cold snap will come to Ukraine, with temperatures dropping to 18° in some places - weather forecaster