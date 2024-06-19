$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 10892 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 117897 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 123068 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 137839 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 199160 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 239246 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 147552 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370057 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182490 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149796 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Dust from the Sahara is not expected over Ukraine - forecasters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11960 views

Forecasters at the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center deny reports of dust from the Sahara arriving in Ukraine, saying that the dust is expected to be over the Mediterranean, and that Ukraine will receive an air mass from northwestern Europe along with short-term rains and thunderstorms.

Dust from the Sahara is not expected over Ukraine - forecasters

Forecasters of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center deny reports that dust from the Sahara is coming to Ukraine, specifying that the dust is expected over the Mediterranean, and that Ukraine will receive an air mass from northwestern Europe along with short-term rains and thunderstorms, UNN reports.

Details

"News is being spread on the Internet (with reference to Copernicus) about the arrival of dust from the Sahara on the territory of Ukraine and that it is expected in Kyiv. Forecasters at the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center deny this information. We are not expecting desert dust over Ukraine," the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center said on social media.

They noted that according to Copernicus, dust is expected over the Mediterranean.

"Ukraine will receive air mass from northwestern Europe. We also expect short-term rains with thunderstorms tomorrow," the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center said.

They also urged not to spread fake news without coordinating it with an official source.

After the heat wave, a cold snap will come to Ukraine, with temperatures dropping to 18° in some places - weather forecaster18.06.24, 13:10 • 13462 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
Ukraine
Kyiv
