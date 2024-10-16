During the full-scale invasion, Russia carried out more than 50 attacks on Ukrainian ports - Sibir
Kyiv • UNN
Since the beginning of the war, Russia has carried out more than 50 attacks on Ukrainian ports, damaging more than 300 port infrastructure facilities and 23 civilian vessels. More than 100 thousand tons of agricultural products were destroyed. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga during a press conference in Odesa following a plenary session with the ministers of the North Baltic Eight countries, UNN reports.
Details
Here in Odesa, Russian aerial terror is particularly noticeable. Russia has stepped up its attacks on civilian vessels and port infrastructure. In the last month alone, four ships have been damaged, including those carrying grain for Egypt and corn for Italy, as well as humanitarian cargo from the UN Food Program for Palestine. In total, during the full-scale invasion, more than 50 Russian attacks against ports took place, resulting in damage to more than 300 port infrastructure facilities and 23 civilian vessels, and the destruction of more than 100,000 tons of agricultural products
Recall
On the afternoon of October 14, Russia once again shelled the port of Odesa . The attack killed one person and injured eight others. All of them were civilians. In addition, two civilian vessels were damaged.