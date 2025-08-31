During the day, the Unmanned Systems Forces hit 636 Russian targets

During August 29-30, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces group destroyed 636 different targets of the aggressor country. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the SBS.

Details

In particular, among the enemy targets hit:

146 personnel units, of which 70 were eliminated;

20 units of automotive equipment and 30 motorcycles;

10 artillery systems, 2 tanks and 3 armored vehicles.

In addition, 96 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (of the "copter" and "wing" types) were destroyed, and 9 take-off points for UAV operators were hit.

In total, during August (01–30.08), 22046 targets were destroyed/hit, of which 5132 were Russian personnel.

Recall

On the night of August 30, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine, firing 537 drones and 45 missiles. Air defense forces neutralized 510 drones and 38 missiles.

Russia broke the record for drone strikes on Ukraine: in July, it launched over 6.2 thousand drones