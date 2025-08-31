$41.260.00
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother died
August 30, 01:59 PM • 31063 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 60425 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked car
August 30, 11:04 AM • 75688 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murder
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 94448 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 247561 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 106072 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 83852 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 97958 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 311991 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildren
Tags
Authors
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - Telegraph
August 30, 10:03 AM • 87223 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation
August 29, 12:47 PM • 215631 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of Ukraine
August 29, 12:35 PM • 219551 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildren
August 29, 12:28 PM • 311992 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchange
August 29, 12:17 PM • 261828 views
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 261828 views
During the day, the Unmanned Systems Forces hit 636 Russian targets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

On August 29-30, the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed 636 aggressor targets. Among the hit objects were personnel, vehicles, artillery, and drones.

During August 29-30, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces group destroyed 636 different targets of the aggressor country. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the SBS.

Details

In particular, among the enemy targets hit:

  • 146 personnel units, of which 70 were eliminated;
    • 20 units of automotive equipment and 30 motorcycles;
      • 10 artillery systems, 2 tanks and 3 armored vehicles.

        In addition, 96 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (of the "copter" and "wing" types) were destroyed, and 9 take-off points for UAV operators were hit.

        In total, during August (01–30.08), 22046 targets were destroyed/hit, of which 5132 were Russian personnel.

        Recall

        On the night of August 30, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine, firing 537 drones and 45 missiles. Air defense forces neutralized 510 drones and 38 missiles.

        Russia broke the record for drone strikes on Ukraine: in July, it launched over 6.2 thousand drones13.08.25, 14:54 • 4031 view

        Vita Zelenetska

        War in Ukraine
        Ukraine