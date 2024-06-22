During the day, the invaders repeatedly shelled the Mykolaiv region, there are no reports of casualties

During the day, the invaders shelled Mykolaiv region several times. Fortunately, no casualties. This is reported by the chairman of the Nikolaev RMA Vitaly Kim, reports UNN.

Details

According to regional military administrations, in Mykolaiv region on June 21 at 11:30 and 12:19, the invaders sent FPV kamikaze drones to the Ochakovo community.

In addition, at 11: 30 and 12: 19, the Kutsurub community was hit by FPV kamikaze drones.

Additionally, at 21: 05 and 21: 54, the water area of the Ochakovo community was under enemy artillery fire.

Fortunately, there were no casualties everywhere.

