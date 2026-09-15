During Putin’s rule, more than $1 trillion in capital was moved out of Russia

$44.550.0051.640.13
ukenru
09:50 PM • 3134 views
NATO fighter jets shot down a drone that violated Lithuania’s airspace
09:38 PM • 3448 views
Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have concluded an independence pact and are demanding secession from the United Kingdom
08:58 PM • 5214 views
Putin does not want to agree to a halt in strikes on energy infrastructure before winter – FT
08:44 PM • 5900 views
The Houthis have seized new strategic territories in the Red Sea and strengthened control over the oil route
08:28 PM • 6898 views
In Russia, they found an "original" way to protect Wildberries warehouses from Ukrainian drones
05:48 PM • 19403 views
The situation with public finances is close to critical - Koretskyi
05:09 PM • 21862 views
The energy truce between Ukraine and the Russian Federation is still being worked out; there is no final agreement yet — FT
September 14, 04:35 PM • 16560 views
The EU extended the sanctions against Russia, but only for seven days — media reports
September 14, 04:22 PM • 15118 views
Ukraine is ready to stop strikes on Russia's critical infrastructure if partners ensure the same from Moscow's side, Zelenskyy said
September 14, 04:13 PM • 21764 views
Not Just Remote Learning: What Scenarios for Organizing the Educational Process Were Proposed to Schools During Air Raids
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
2.2m/s
70%
749mm
Popular news
In Kyiv, the "Everyone gets red" traffic-light mode will begin to be introduced during the minute of silence on September 15: who will be able to continue movingSeptember 14, 01:18 PM • 5348 views
Ihor Ilyin, the director of a medical center who was recently shot in Kyiv, has diedSeptember 14, 03:16 PM • 11662 views
Europe faces an unprecedented risk of being cut off from AI technologies - LagardeSeptember 14, 03:48 PM • 4480 views
Part of Kyiv’s left bank was left without power; the metro stopped — social mediaVideo05:15 PM • 10794 views
Trump Jr.'s lavish wedding in the Bahamas was partly paid for by a Putin-linked oligarch – media05:32 PM • 8048 views
Publications
Not Just Remote Learning: What Scenarios for Organizing the Educational Process Were Proposed to Schools During Air RaidsSeptember 14, 04:13 PM • 21761 views
Antidepressants for dogs during wartime: when an animal needs medication
Exclusive
September 14, 01:55 PM • 26588 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces Tank Troops Day: the history of the holiday PhotoVideoSeptember 14, 10:12 AM • 35897 views
Assignment left unfulfilled: why the Health Department of the Odesa Regional Military Administration refused to review the treatment of a patient who died at the Odrex clinicPhoto
Exclusive
September 14, 10:10 AM • 38402 views
“Putin must understand that this war is stupid”: Boris Johnson said that Ukraine must continue putting pressure on the Russian FederationSeptember 13, 09:03 AM • 67274 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Roberta Metsola
Mark Carney
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Europe
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song respond to rumors of their secret wedding10:06 PM • 700 views
Legendary designer Bob Mackie, who worked with Cher, Marilyn Monroe, and Taylor Swift, has died09:05 PM • 2010 views
Ukrainian polar researchers showed how penguins "fly"VideoSeptember 12, 11:57 PM • 52702 views
Pamela Anderson attracted public attention by appearing in a dress with an extremely high slitPhotoSeptember 12, 12:30 PM • 57814 views
Travis Kelce shared details about his wedding to Taylor SwiftSeptember 12, 10:44 AM • 55810 views
Actual
Financial Times
Truth Social
Social network
The Guardian
Heating

During Putin’s rule, more than $1 trillion in capital was moved out of Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

In 2001–2025, capital outflows from the Russian economy reached 130% of GDP. The total amount of funds moved out could have exceeded $1 trillion.

During Putin’s rule, more than $1 trillion in capital was moved out of Russia

Capital outflows from the Russian economy during the quarter-century of Vladimir Putin's rule have exceeded the country's annual GDP. This is evidenced by calculations from Russia's Center for Macroeconomic Analysis and Short-Term Forecasting, reported by The Moscow Times and written by UNN.

Details

According to the center's estimates, during 2001–2025, cumulative capital outflows from the real sector exceeded 110% of GDP, while outflows from the economy as a whole amounted to 130% of GDP. Over the past 10 years, the real sector lost an average of about 3% of GDP annually.

The record year was 2022, when more than 12% of GDP left the country amid the withdrawal of Western companies and mass emigration following the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine. Russia also lost more than 10% of GDP through capital outflows in 2014, after the annexation of Crimea and the introduction of the first wave of Western sanctions.

More than $1 trillion may have already been taken out of Russia

After the start of the full-scale war, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation classified statistics on capital outflows by the private sector. However, its previous data indicate that in 2001–2021 alone, cumulative outflows amounted to $780.8 billion.

Putin called Russians’ fears about the freezing of bank deposits “stupid rumors.”04.09.26, 01:38 • 4998 views

Over 27 years—from 1994 to 2021—$907.4 billion was taken out of Russia. The Moscow Times estimates that, by now, the total amount has likely exceeded $1 trillion.

Experts call capital outflows from Russia chronic and note that their scale significantly exceeds the figures for many countries with comparable income levels. To reduce the outflows, they propose, in particular, taxing the foreign assets of Russian companies and carrying out an amnesty for capital previously taken out of the country.

Russian oligarchs and businesses should have no peace in the world - Zelenskyy12.09.26, 22:00 • 11971 view

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Crimea
Ukraine