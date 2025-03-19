Due to worsening weather, electricity consumption has increased: what's happening with the energy system
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrenergo called for economical consumption of electricity, especially during peak evening load hours from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. This is due to increased consumption due to cloudy weather.
Electricity consumption has increased against the background of deteriorating weather conditions, there is a need for economical consumption in the evening hours, especially at peak times from 16:00 to 20:00, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.
Details
"Electricity consumption has increased. The reason is cloudy weather in several regions, as a result of which the efficiency of household solar power plants has decreased compared to the previous day," the statement reads.
Today at 9:30 a.m., the consumption level was 3.4% higher than the day before.
On March 18, the maximum consumption was in the evening - 1.9% higher than the day before. The reason is a decrease in air temperature in most regions.
Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing.
Please consume electricity sparingly. Do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time in the evening hours - from 16:00 to 20:00
The situation in the energy system, as indicated, may change.
Tariffs for heat and electricity will not change in the heating season 2024-2025 - Shmyhal24.01.25, 17:28 • 36990 views