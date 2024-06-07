Due to the shortage of electricity, consumption limits will be valid for a day today, imports are expected from 4 countries - Ukrenergo

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 64949 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138229 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143364 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236833 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171111 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163319 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147685 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218623 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112926 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205255 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 63021 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108874 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 45291 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104577 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 40862 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 236833 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218623 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205255 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231370 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218606 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 557 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 10652 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104577 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108874 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158109 views
Actual
Due to the shortage of electricity, consumption limits will be valid for a day today, imports are expected from 4 countries - Ukrenergo

Due to the shortage of electricity, consumption limits will be valid for a day today, imports are expected from 4 countries - Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18300 views

Due to enemy strikes on power plants, restrictions on electricity consumption are currently in effect throughout Ukraine, and imports from Romania, Poland, Hungary and Moldova are expected to overcome the deficit.

In the energy system, there is a shortage during the day, restrictions on domestic and industrial consumers are applied throughout Ukraine.  electricity imports are expected from 4 countries. This was reported on June 7 in Ukrenergo, reports UNN.

Today, electricity consumption limits are valid in all regions of Ukraine during the day. To comply with the limits of regional power companies , hourly shutdown schedules are used for industrial and domestic consumers

- stated in the message of Ukrenergo.

As indicated in Ukrenergo, the main reason for the application of restriction measures is the consequences of six enemy missile strikes on Ukrainian power plants. Due to significant damage, they cannot produce as much electricity as they did before these attacks began. To overcome the shortage in the energy system, imports and emergency assistance from European countries are attracted.

Yesterday , June 6, at the request of the operator of the Polish energy system, Ukraine received excess electricity from this country from 11:00 to 16:00.

Import and export

Imports during the day are expected from Romania, Poland, Hungary, Moldova. With a total volume of 26,947 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,395 MW in individual hours.

Export does not occur and is not expected.

De-energization

Due to weather conditions, 13 settlements in Sumy and Chernihiv regions remain de-energized in the morning.

For other reasons, 454 localities are without power supply.

Due to the fighting, there are new power outages in Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions.

Recall

Yesterday, June 6, from 19:21 to 22:13, due to non-compliance with consumption limits, emergency shutdowns were applied for domestic and industrial consumers in Volyn, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhia, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Kiev, Kirovohrad, Odessa, Rivne, Kharkiv regions and Kiev.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarEconomy
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
romaniaRomania
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising