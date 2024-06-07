Due to the shortage of electricity, consumption limits will be valid for a day today, imports are expected from 4 countries - Ukrenergo

In the energy system, there is a shortage during the day, restrictions on domestic and industrial consumers are applied throughout Ukraine. electricity imports are expected from 4 countries. This was reported on June 7 in Ukrenergo, reports UNN.

Today, electricity consumption limits are valid in all regions of Ukraine during the day. To comply with the limits of regional power companies , hourly shutdown schedules are used for industrial and domestic consumers - stated in the message of Ukrenergo.

As indicated in Ukrenergo, the main reason for the application of restriction measures is the consequences of six enemy missile strikes on Ukrainian power plants. Due to significant damage, they cannot produce as much electricity as they did before these attacks began. To overcome the shortage in the energy system, imports and emergency assistance from European countries are attracted.

Yesterday , June 6, at the request of the operator of the Polish energy system, Ukraine received excess electricity from this country from 11:00 to 16:00.

Import and export

Imports during the day are expected from Romania, Poland, Hungary, Moldova. With a total volume of 26,947 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,395 MW in individual hours.

Export does not occur and is not expected.

De-energization

Due to weather conditions, 13 settlements in Sumy and Chernihiv regions remain de-energized in the morning.

For other reasons, 454 localities are without power supply.

Due to the fighting, there are new power outages in Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions.

Recall

Yesterday, June 6, from 19:21 to 22:13, due to non-compliance with consumption limits, emergency shutdowns were applied for domestic and industrial consumers in Volyn, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhia, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Kiev, Kirovohrad, Odessa, Rivne, Kharkiv regions and Kiev.