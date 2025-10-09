Due to enemy attacks, train routes to Sumy region have been changed: details

Due to enemy attacks, railway connections with Sumy region for a number of trains will operate on altered routes, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC announced on Thursday, writes UNN.

The enemy is attacking the railway again, but we are not stopping the movement - passengers heading to Sumy region are being transported by other routes - reported Ukrzaliznytsia.

In particular, as indicated, this applies to regional trains:

895 Konotop – Fastiv;

888/887 Slavutych – Kyiv-Volynskyi;

and 892 Fastiv - Slavutych.

"However, suburban trains reach Nosivka station, and accordingly depart from it," the report says.

It is indicated that some long-distance trains are traveling around to their destination stations:

787 Tereshchenska – Kyiv;

786 Kyiv – Tereshchenska;

113 Kharkiv - Lviv;

779 Sumy – Kyiv;

116 Kyiv – Sumy;

774 Zhmerynka – Tereshchenska.

