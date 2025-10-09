Due to enemy attacks, train routes to Sumy region have been changed: details
Kyiv • UNN
Due to enemy attacks, railway connections with Sumy region are operating on altered routes. Regional and long-distance trains are bypassing their destination stations.
Due to enemy attacks, railway connections with Sumy region for a number of trains will operate on altered routes, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC announced on Thursday, writes UNN.
The enemy is attacking the railway again, but we are not stopping the movement - passengers heading to Sumy region are being transported by other routes
In particular, as indicated, this applies to regional trains:
- 895 Konotop – Fastiv;
- 888/887 Slavutych – Kyiv-Volynskyi;
- and 892 Fastiv - Slavutych.
"However, suburban trains reach Nosivka station, and accordingly depart from it," the report says.
It is indicated that some long-distance trains are traveling around to their destination stations:
- 787 Tereshchenska – Kyiv;
- 786 Kyiv – Tereshchenska;
- 113 Kharkiv - Lviv;
- 779 Sumy – Kyiv;
- 116 Kyiv – Sumy;
- 774 Zhmerynka – Tereshchenska.
