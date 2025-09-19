Due to a quarrel, he set up a booby trap on a garbage container: a woman died in Kyiv region, her husband was wounded

In the Kyiv region, a man, due to a conflict, placed a grenade in a garbage container, as a result of which a woman died and her husband received shrapnel wounds. He now faces up to 15 years or life imprisonment, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Oblast police.

Details

The incident occurred in the village of Morozivka, Baryshivka community.

It was established that the suspect illegally stored a grenade at his place of residence. Later, he moved and attached the explosive device to the door of a garbage container used by a local family, which the suspect knew in advance. When the couple opened the container door, an explosion occurred.

As a result of the detonation, a 56-year-old woman died on the spot, and her 40-year-old husband sustained bodily injuries and was hospitalized.

During operational and search measures, including reviewing surveillance cameras and interviewing potential witnesses, law enforcement officers exposed and detained the perpetrator involved in committing a particularly serious crime. He turned out to be a 60-year-old local resident.

In addition, during a search at the perpetrator's place of residence, police discovered and seized five grenades, two detonators, and about 460 rounds of various calibers.

Addendum

The suspect was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Material evidence was seized.

Investigators informed the suspect of suspicion of intentional murder committed in a manner dangerous to the lives of many people and illegal acquisition and storage of explosive devices, firearms without a permit provided by law (Part 5 of Article 2, Article 115, Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The investigation is ongoing.

