Explosion near a garbage dump in Kyiv region: one dead and one injured

An unknown object exploded near a garbage dump in the Kyiv region, killing a woman and injuring a man, an investigation has been launched, the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Monday, writes UNN.

According to the prosecutor's office, the incident occurred today, September 15, around 10:00 a.m. in the village of Morozivka, Baryshivka community.

"According to preliminary data, an unknown object exploded near a garbage dump. As a result, a 57-year-old local resident died. A 40-year-old man sustained bodily injuries and was hospitalized," the report says.

At the scene, as indicated, an investigative and operational group, police explosives experts, and rescuers are working. An inspection is being conducted, material evidence is being seized, and witnesses are being interviewed.

Currently, all circumstances of the incident and the origin of the explosive object are being established.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Brovary District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of the explosion," the agency noted.

