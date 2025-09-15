$41.280.03
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhoto08:11 AM • 4270 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason?07:06 AM • 6188 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 22982 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 29611 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 78687 views
Explosion near a garbage dump in Kyiv region: one dead and one injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

On September 15, around 10:00 AM, an explosion occurred in the village of Morozivka, Baryshivka community. A 57-year-old woman died, and a 40-year-old man was hospitalized.

Explosion near a garbage dump in Kyiv region: one dead and one injured

An unknown object exploded near a garbage dump in the Kyiv region, killing a woman and injuring a man, an investigation has been launched, the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, the incident occurred today, September 15, around 10:00 a.m. in the village of Morozivka, Baryshivka community.

"According to preliminary data, an unknown object exploded near a garbage dump. As a result, a 57-year-old local resident died. A 40-year-old man sustained bodily injuries and was hospitalized," the report says.

At the scene, as indicated, an investigative and operational group, police explosives experts, and rescuers are working. An inspection is being conducted, material evidence is being seized, and witnesses are being interviewed.

Currently, all circumstances of the incident and the origin of the explosive object are being established.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Brovary District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of the explosion," the agency noted.

Kyiv Oblast police launched a pre-trial investigation into the explosion of a freight car on the railway14.09.25, 15:45 • 4028 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv Oblast