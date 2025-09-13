$41.310.10
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Drunk female driver in a Volkswagen hit a servicewoman in Kyiv and fled the scene of the accident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 894 views

In Kyiv, a drunk female driver in a Volkswagen hit a 23-year-old servicewoman at a pedestrian crossing, ignoring a red traffic light. The victim was hospitalized, and the driver was detained; criminal proceedings have been initiated.

Drunk female driver in a Volkswagen hit a servicewoman in Kyiv and fled the scene of the accident

In Kyiv, a drunk female driver hit a servicewoman and fled the scene of the accident. According to the capital's police, the victim was hospitalized, and the driver was found and detained, UNN reports.

Details

Today, around 13:00, a road accident occurred at the intersection of Kharkivske Highway and Bratslavska Street.

According to preliminary information, the Volkswagen driver, moving in the first lane, ignored the red traffic light and hit a female pedestrian, a 23-year-old servicewoman, who was crossing the road at a green traffic light within a pedestrian crossing.

After the incident, the 44-year-old driver left the scene, but law enforcement officers soon found and detained her in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Fatal road accident in Kyiv: Audi driver swerved into oncoming lane - police07.09.25, 21:38 • 3349 views

The car driver told the police that her husband was behind the wheel, who allegedly fled the scene of the accident. However, law enforcement officers refuted this information and, moreover, established that the driver was intoxicated - 3.11 per mille.

The victim sustained numerous bodily injuries and was hospitalized.

Additionally

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 1 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of road safety rules or vehicle operation by persons driving while intoxicated.

Fatal road accident in Kyiv: military service vehicle crashed into police officers08.09.25, 11:52 • 12293 views

Antonina Tumanova

KyivCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Volkswagen
Ukraine
Kyiv