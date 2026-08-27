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Drones deployed in Nepal to search for people affected by the flood

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1314 views

Search and rescue operations are ongoing in central Nepal following a sudden flood on the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers. The police urged people to avoid dangerous areas and disinformation.

Drones deployed in Nepal to search for people affected by the flood

Today, additional police teams, some equipped with drones, have been deployed in central Nepal as part of ongoing search-and-rescue operations following yesterday’s catastrophic flash flood, UNN reports, citing CNN.

According to police spokesperson Abi Narayan Kafle, senior Nepal Police officers and their teams were sent to several affected areas after flooding on the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers, with some tasked with overseeing "drone and camera operations."

Nepal and China warn of new flood risks27.08.26, 18:27 • 2596 views

Police also urged all citizens of Nepal today to avoid approaching rivers and streams, areas affected by flooding, or other "high-risk locations."

"At the same time, we ask the public not to spread disinformation, false reports, deepfakes, or other misleading information, and to rely only on official sources for verified information," the spokesperson said.

In Nepal and China, the number of people missing due to floods has risen to 1,45027.08.26, 15:24 • 27344 views

Antonina Tumanova

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Nepal