Drones attacked: the cause of the fire at one of Russia's largest refineries is known
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out at an oil refinery in Ufa as a result of a drone attack. The enterprise is of strategic importance for the Russian army and processes up to 20 million tons of oil per year.
A fire on the night of March 03 at an oil refinery in Ufa, Russia, was caused by a drone attack. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channels of the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko, as well as the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.
The enemy reports a strike on Ufa. Unidentified UAVs attacked the Ufa oil refinery
On the morning of March 03, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that drones were firing on Russian regions.
Last night, Ukrainian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 7 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: three UAVs over the territory of Lipetsk region, two UAVs over the territory of Rostov region and 2 UAVs over the territory of Belgorod region
According to the head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, the Ufa refinery is one of the largest in Russia. The capacity of this oil refining complex, which consists of several enterprises, is about 20 million tons of oil per year.
Ufa is one of the largest oil refining centers in Russia. In terms of total refining volumes, the Bashkortostan region is among the top 5 refining centers in the country. The refinery is of strategic importance to the Russian army as it is part of a group of companies that provide fuel to the armed forces
As a reminder, on the night of March 03, a fire broke out in Ufa , an oil refinery located 1500 km from Ukraine. Local residents reported powerful explosions.