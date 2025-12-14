Drones attacked several oil refineries in various regions of Russia
On the night of December 14, drones struck an oil depot in Uryupinsk, oil refineries in Yaroslavl and Krasnodar Krai, as well as a thermal power plant in the Smolensk region. In Uryupinsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot due to falling UAV debris, and residents of nearby houses were evacuated.
On the night of December 14, drones attacked an oil depot in Uryupinsk, Volgograd Oblast, Russia, as well as an oil refinery in Yaroslavl, Krasnodar Krai, and a state district power plant in Smolensk Oblast. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media, Russian public pages, and the governor of Volgograd Oblast, Russia, Andriy Bocharov.
Details
At 00:45 (Kyiv time), Russian media reported that a fire broke out at an oil depot in Uryupinsk due to a UAV attack.
Residents of houses adjacent to the oil depot are being evacuated
Later, Andriy Bocharov confirmed the drone attack on the oil depot, which resulted in a fire.
Tonight, units of the Russian Ministry of Defense's air defense are repelling a terrorist attack by unmanned aerial vehicles on the territory of the Volgograd region. In Uryupinsk, as a result of falling UAV debris, a fire was recorded at an oil depot. Firefighters and emergency services, as well as municipal employees, are working at the scene of the incident. Residents of houses adjacent to the oil depot are being evacuated, and a temporary accommodation center has been deployed at the Uryupinsk Hotel municipal unitary enterprise. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties.
According to Russian public pages, the Slavneft-YANOS PJSC oil refinery in Yaroslavl, Russia, was also likely attacked again.
In addition, Russian public pages reported a drone attack on an oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russia.
"Local residents report explosions in the area of the Afipsky oil refinery, as well as damaged houses in nearby areas," the post says.
Recall
On the night of December 12, drones attacked the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery in Yaroslavl, more than 700 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. This plant is one of the largest in Russia and produces fuel for the military machine.
