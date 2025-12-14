Drones attacked several oil refineries in various regions of Russia

On the night of December 14, drones attacked an oil depot in Uryupinsk, Volgograd Oblast, Russia, as well as an oil refinery in Yaroslavl, Krasnodar Krai, and a state district power plant in Smolensk Oblast. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media, Russian public pages, and the governor of Volgograd Oblast, Russia, Andriy Bocharov.

At 00:45 (Kyiv time), Russian media reported that a fire broke out at an oil depot in Uryupinsk due to a UAV attack.

Later, Andriy Bocharov confirmed the drone attack on the oil depot, which resulted in a fire.

Tonight, units of the Russian Ministry of Defense's air defense are repelling a terrorist attack by unmanned aerial vehicles on the territory of the Volgograd region. In Uryupinsk, as a result of falling UAV debris, a fire was recorded at an oil depot. Firefighters and emergency services, as well as municipal employees, are working at the scene of the incident. Residents of houses adjacent to the oil depot are being evacuated, and a temporary accommodation center has been deployed at the Uryupinsk Hotel municipal unitary enterprise. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties.