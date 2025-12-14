Drones attacked several oil refineries in various regions of Russia

$42.270.00
December 13, 03:54 PM • 14010 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 23972 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 20075 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 20384 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 18441 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 13941 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 14845 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 14798 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 13164 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 13541 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

On the night of December 14, drones struck an oil depot in Uryupinsk, oil refineries in Yaroslavl and Krasnodar Krai, as well as a thermal power plant in the Smolensk region. In Uryupinsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot due to falling UAV debris, and residents of nearby houses were evacuated.

On the night of December 14, drones attacked an oil depot in Uryupinsk, Volgograd Oblast, Russia, as well as an oil refinery in Yaroslavl, Krasnodar Krai, and a state district power plant in Smolensk Oblast. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media, Russian public pages, and the governor of Volgograd Oblast, Russia, Andriy Bocharov.

Details

At 00:45 (Kyiv time), Russian media reported that a fire broke out at an oil depot in Uryupinsk due to a UAV attack.

Residents of houses adjacent to the oil depot are being evacuated

- the report says.

Later, Andriy Bocharov confirmed the drone attack on the oil depot, which resulted in a fire.

Tonight, units of the Russian Ministry of Defense's air defense are repelling a terrorist attack by unmanned aerial vehicles on the territory of the Volgograd region. In Uryupinsk, as a result of falling UAV debris, a fire was recorded at an oil depot. Firefighters and emergency services, as well as municipal employees, are working at the scene of the incident. Residents of houses adjacent to the oil depot are being evacuated, and a temporary accommodation center has been deployed at the Uryupinsk Hotel municipal unitary enterprise. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties.

- he wrote in his Telegram.

According to Russian public pages, the Slavneft-YANOS PJSC oil refinery in Yaroslavl, Russia, was also likely attacked again.

In addition, Russian public pages reported a drone attack on an oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russia.

"Local residents report explosions in the area of the Afipsky oil refinery, as well as damaged houses in nearby areas," the post says.

Recall

On the night of December 12, drones attacked the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery in Yaroslavl, more than 700 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. This plant is one of the largest in Russia and produces fuel for the military machine.

Syzran Rosneft refinery halted operations due to UAV attack - media09.12.25, 16:37 • 2898 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Technology
Energy
War in Ukraine