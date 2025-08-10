Drones attacked Russia's Saratov region: an oil refinery is likely burning, there is one fatality

On the night of Sunday, August 10, unknown drones attacked the Saratov region of the Russian Federation. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

In particular, residents complained about explosions and a fire in the regional center in the area of the oil refinery.

According to eyewitnesses, about 15 explosions were heard and an air raid siren was working in the southern part of Saratov - it was noted on one of the resources.

Soon, the governor of the Saratov region, Roman Busargin, confirmed the information about the explosions.

There is damage at one of the industrial enterprises. All necessary emergency services are working on site - wrote the official.

Later, he reported that one of the UAVs fell in the courtyard of a residential building.

Residents have been evacuated, a temporary accommodation point has been organized in a neighboring school. As a result of the attack, there are casualties. Previously, one person died - Busargin said.

Recall

On August 7, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to a number of important Russian facilities, including the Afipsky Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Krai.

