Drone Systems Forces destroyed a crossing and several enemy tanks: video
Kyiv • UNN
Operators of the 412th Nemesis Regiment of the Drone Systems Forces hit several tanks and howitzers, and also destroyed a crossing and a fuel and lubricants depot. This led to a decrease in the intensity of enemy attacks and an improvement in the tactical situation for the Defense Forces.
Operators of the 412th Nemesis Regiment of the SBS, in one of the key sectors of the front, hit several tanks and howitzers, which resulted in a decrease in the intensity of enemy attacks and an improvement in the tactical situation for the units of the Defense Forces. The regiment's operators also destroyed a crossing and a fuel and lubricants depot, which limited the occupiers' ability to quickly transfer reserves and provide them with fuel.
The Unmanned Systems Forces emphasized that the work of the fighters constrains enemy maneuvers and reduces its offensive capabilities. The 412th Nemesis Regiment once again confirmed its status as one of the most effective strike forces in this direction.
