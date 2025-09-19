Drone Systems Forces destroyed a crossing and several enemy tanks: video

$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
Exclusive
04:30 PM • 348 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
04:00 PM • 2794 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
12:05 PM • 16089 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
12:00 PM • 14756 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 21431 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 34329 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 52690 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 45327 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 65808 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 45359 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.6m/s
63%
754mm
Popular news
Explosion occurred in Chernihiv amid an air raid alertSeptember 19, 07:04 AM • 27118 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: investigation launchedPhotoSeptember 19, 07:55 AM • 22535 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: police looking for witnessesPhotoSeptember 19, 08:27 AM • 19439 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 11831 views
European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced todaySeptember 19, 10:27 AM • 20764 views
Publications
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhoto02:24 PM • 7470 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
12:05 PM • 16099 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 21442 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 52693 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 59419 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Ursula von der Leyen
Kaya Kallas
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
South Korea
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo04:00 PM • 2808 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhoto02:24 PM • 7470 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AI02:03 PM • 3230 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media10:57 AM • 10237 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 12135 views
Actual
TikTok
MiG-31
SWIFT
BM-30 Smerch
Spotify

Drone Systems Forces destroyed a crossing and several enemy tanks: video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1542 views

Operators of the 412th Nemesis Regiment of the Drone Systems Forces hit several tanks and howitzers, and also destroyed a crossing and a fuel and lubricants depot. This led to a decrease in the intensity of enemy attacks and an improvement in the tactical situation for the Defense Forces.

Drone Systems Forces destroyed a crossing and several enemy tanks: video

Operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed several tanks and howitzers, as well as a crossing and a fuel and lubricants depot, UNN reports with reference to the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Operators of the 412th Nemesis Regiment of the SBS, in one of the key sectors of the front, hit several tanks and howitzers, which resulted in a decrease in the intensity of enemy attacks and an improvement in the tactical situation for the units of the Defense Forces. The regiment's operators also destroyed a crossing and a fuel and lubricants depot, which limited the occupiers' ability to quickly transfer reserves and provide them with fuel.

- the message says.

Unmanned Systems Forces successfully conducted 11 deep strike operations in August: video report06.09.25, 20:55 • 4119 views

Add

The Unmanned Systems Forces emphasized that the work of the fighters constrains enemy maneuvers and reduces its offensive capabilities. The 412th Nemesis Regiment once again confirmed its status as one of the most effective strike forces in this direction.

Drone Systems Forces confirmed the destruction of three enemy air defense systems worth $80-90 million17.09.25, 13:43 • 4618 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine