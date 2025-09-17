Drone Systems Forces confirmed the destruction of three enemy air defense systems worth $80-90 million

The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of three Russian air defense systems worth $80-90 million, showing relevant footage, writes UNN.

Unmanned Systems Forces burned three enemy air defense systems worth $80-90 million - reported the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted by the Unmanned Systems Forces, in August, the "prey" of the operators of the 412th Nemesis regiment included two Tor-M2 air defense systems, a Buk-M3 air defense system launcher, and the so-called "chupa-chups" – a radar from the Buk-M2 air defense system.

"The enemy is changing tactics, trying to stop us, hide, but in vain – our retribution catches up with its target. We do not disclose our innovative solutions, so we cannot currently publish videos of the strikes themselves. When the time comes, we will definitely show it," emphasized the Unmanned Systems Forces.

The 412th Nemesis regiment, as noted, continues to inflict multi-million dollar losses on the enemy, hunting down its most valuable equipment and disrupting offensive plans.

