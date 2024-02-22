Drone shot down over Bryansk region in Russia
Kyiv • UNN
The drone was shot down by Russian air defense systems over the Klintsovo district of Bryansk region, with no casualties or damage.
The governor of Russia's Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, has reported a drone shot down over the region. He posted his message in a telegram, reports UNN.
Details
It is noted that Russian air defense systems destroyed a drone over the Klintsovo district of Bryansk region, there were no casualties or damage, the governor said
Traditionally, Russia accused Ukraine of launching the UAVs.
According to the governor, operational and emergency services are on the ground.
