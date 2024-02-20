Russian air defense forces shoot down a drone near Bryansk

Combat crews of the Russian air defense forces have downed a drone in the sky over the Bryansk region, the governor of the region, Alexander Bogomaz, has informed on social media. He traditionally accused Ukraine of the attack, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, the incident took place in the Pogarsky district of Bryansk region, with no casualties and no damage to the ground.

An unmanned airplane-type aircraft was destroyed over the territory of Pogarsky district by the Russian Ministry of Defense's air defense forces. There were no casualties or damage Bogomaz wrote.

Regional operational and emergency services have already arrived at the scene, the governor added.

