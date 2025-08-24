Drone exploded in Russia's Lake Peipus: Estonia tracked the object a few kilometers from its border

$41.220.00
August 24, 01:49 PM • 11302 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 21428 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 29578 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 28022 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 37008 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 72206 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 61170 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 33221 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 56251 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 35332 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
Popular news
Emergency in Yerevan: Russian fighter jet crashed into city infrastructureAugust 24, 01:30 PM • 15912 views
Vance: Russia abandoned attempt to create a puppet government in Kyiv02:46 PM • 4628 views
Trump halted construction of an expensive offshore wind farm in the US: the project was almost completed03:28 PM • 6294 views
The Romanian Border Police reported how many Ukrainians illegally crossed the border in 202503:44 PM • 7864 views
"Used a national holiday": Szijjártó accused Zelenskyy of threatening Hungary on Independence Day06:31 PM • 7630 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 37008 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 72206 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 43187 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 56743 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 43788 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Carney
Donald Trump
Keith Kellogg
J. D. Vance
Ukraine
United States
Canada
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 43410 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 28959 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 29875 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 32558 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 38692 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Instagram
Twitter
Construction

Drone exploded in Russia's Lake Peipus: Estonia tracked the object a few kilometers from its border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

On August 24, two drones were recorded flying over Lake Peipus, one of which fell into the water and probably exploded. Estonian border guards monitored the objects, which did not change course towards Estonia.

Drone exploded in Russia's Lake Peipus: Estonia tracked the object a few kilometers from its border

On the morning of August 24, a drone was detected flying over Lake Peipus from the Russian side, which fell into the water and likely exploded. Estonian border guards tracked the trajectory of the object flying near the border. This was reported by ERR, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board, on August 24, radar detected two drone flights over Lake Peipus on the Russian side. The first object was spotted at 5:20 AM near Varnja, the second – approximately an hour later in the Mustvee border area.

We tracked the trajectory of both aircraft until they disappeared from radar. The second drone fell into the water on Russian territory approximately six kilometers from the Estonian border. After falling, the drone broke into pieces, likely due to an explosion

– Estonian border guards said.

It is currently unknown whether it is the same drone. At the same time, the objects did not shift course towards Estonia, which makes it difficult to determine their purpose and origin. The incident causes concern for the Estonian border service, which continues to monitor the airspace.

Estonia expels Russian diplomat for undermining state order13.08.25, 12:09 • 4689 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Estonia
Unmanned aerial vehicle