Drone exploded in Russia's Lake Peipus: Estonia tracked the object a few kilometers from its border
Kyiv • UNN
On August 24, two drones were recorded flying over Lake Peipus, one of which fell into the water and probably exploded. Estonian border guards monitored the objects, which did not change course towards Estonia.
On the morning of August 24, a drone was detected flying over Lake Peipus from the Russian side, which fell into the water and likely exploded. Estonian border guards tracked the trajectory of the object flying near the border. This was reported by ERR, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board, on August 24, radar detected two drone flights over Lake Peipus on the Russian side. The first object was spotted at 5:20 AM near Varnja, the second – approximately an hour later in the Mustvee border area.
We tracked the trajectory of both aircraft until they disappeared from radar. The second drone fell into the water on Russian territory approximately six kilometers from the Estonian border. After falling, the drone broke into pieces, likely due to an explosion
It is currently unknown whether it is the same drone. At the same time, the objects did not shift course towards Estonia, which makes it difficult to determine their purpose and origin. The incident causes concern for the Estonian border service, which continues to monitor the airspace.
