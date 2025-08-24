Drone exploded in Russia's Lake Peipus: Estonia tracked the object a few kilometers from its border

On the morning of August 24, a drone was detected flying over Lake Peipus from the Russian side, which fell into the water and likely exploded. Estonian border guards tracked the trajectory of the object flying near the border. This was reported by ERR, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board, on August 24, radar detected two drone flights over Lake Peipus on the Russian side. The first object was spotted at 5:20 AM near Varnja, the second – approximately an hour later in the Mustvee border area.

We tracked the trajectory of both aircraft until they disappeared from radar. The second drone fell into the water on Russian territory approximately six kilometers from the Estonian border. After falling, the drone broke into pieces, likely due to an explosion – Estonian border guards said.

It is currently unknown whether it is the same drone. At the same time, the objects did not shift course towards Estonia, which makes it difficult to determine their purpose and origin. The incident causes concern for the Estonian border service, which continues to monitor the airspace.

