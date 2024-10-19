Drone attack reported in Bryansk in Russia: plant producing parts for Iskanders was under attack
Kyiv • UNN
At night, drones attacked the Kremniy EL plant in Bryansk, one of the largest microelectronics manufacturers in Russia. The plant produces parts for Iskander missile systems and Pantsyr air defense systems.
At night in the Russian city of Bryansk, drones attacked the Kremniy EL plant, one of the largest microelectronics manufacturers in Russia, which, among other things, produces parts for Iskander missile systems, local residents and telegram channels reported, UNN writes.
Details
"The detonation of the explosive device of the downed drone caused a fire in the attic of a non-residential building. Firefighters of the Russian Emergencies Ministry in Bryansk region quickly extinguished the fire. There were no casualties," the governor of the Russian region wrote on social media at night.
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, a total of 16 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed and intercepted by their air defense last night: 13 UAVs over the territory of the Bryansk region, 2 over the territory of the Rostov region and one over the Belgorod region.
The attack on the plant has not been confirmed by local authorities, but it has been reported by local residents, the ASTRA telegram channel notes.
Addendum
According to reports, Silicon EL is one of the largest microelectronics manufacturers in Russia. In 2017, 94% of the company's products were produced for the needs of the Russian Ministry of Defense. The plant serves the Almaz-Antey, Aerospace Equipment, Suzirya, and Vega concerns. It produces parts for Pantsyr air defense systems and Iskander missile systems.