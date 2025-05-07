Drone attack on Kyiv: UAV destroyed the top two floors of a residential building, apartments are on fire in the Sviatoshynskyi district
Kyiv • UNN
In the Dnipro district of Kyiv, a drone partially destroyed the upper floors of a building. Apartments are on fire in the Sviatoshynskyi district, and a fire is on open ground in the Solomyanskyi district.
In the Dnipro district of Kyiv, according to preliminary data, the two upper floors of a residential building were partially destroyed as a result of a drone strike. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reports UNN.
Details
He also said that in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital, apartments on the seventh, eighth and ninth floors are on fire.
In the Solomyanskyi district, a fire in the open area
There is no information about casualties or victims yet.
Let us remind you
In Kyiv on the night of Wednesday, May 7, several explosions were heard. According to monitoring resources, the enemy struck the capital with ballistic missiles. Prior to that, the Air Force reported a threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the north-eastern direction.
Strike on Zaporizhzhia: the number of injured has increased to 4, search and rescue operation continues07.05.25, 00:45 • 1848 views