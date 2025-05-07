Drone attack on Kyiv: UAV destroyed the top two floors of a residential building, apartments are on fire in the Sviatoshynskyi district

$41.600.11
A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog
May 6, 02:29 PM

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

May 6, 11:40 AM

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
May 6, 09:43 AM

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

In Kyiv, a woman fell into the Dnipro River from the Pedestrian Bridge: it was not possible to save her

May 6, 04:40 PM

Kharkiv was attacked by 20 "Shaheds" at night: 40 houses were damaged, there are wounded

May 6, 04:42 PM

Russian strike on the outskirts of Sumy: death toll rises to three

May 6, 04:57 PM

Trump mentioned the dispute with Zelensky and insisted that the tense meeting with the Canadian Prime Minister was something else

May 6, 05:57 PM

Fatal accident in Kyiv on Stolychne Highway: there are dead and injured

May 6, 06:25 PM
Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

May 6, 03:56 PM

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

May 6, 02:59 PM

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

May 6, 11:40 AM

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

May 6, 09:43 AM

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 05:57 AM
GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM
Drone attack on Kyiv: UAV destroyed the top two floors of a residential building, apartments are on fire in the Sviatoshynskyi district

Kyiv • UNN

 • 548 views

In the Dnipro district of Kyiv, a drone partially destroyed the upper floors of a building. Apartments are on fire in the Sviatoshynskyi district, and a fire is on open ground in the Solomyanskyi district.

Drone attack on Kyiv: UAV destroyed the top two floors of a residential building, apartments are on fire in the Sviatoshynskyi district

In the Dnipro district of Kyiv, according to preliminary data, the two upper floors of a residential building were partially destroyed as a result of a drone strike. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reports UNN.

Details

He also said that in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital, apartments on the seventh, eighth and ninth floors are on fire.

In the Solomyanskyi district, a fire in the open area

- said Tkachenko.

There is no information about casualties or victims yet.

Let us remind you

In Kyiv on the night of Wednesday, May 7, several explosions were heard. According to monitoring resources, the enemy struck the capital with ballistic missiles. Prior to that, the Air Force reported a threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the north-eastern direction.

Strike on Zaporizhzhia: the number of injured has increased to 4, search and rescue operation continues07.05.25, 00:45

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarKyiv
Kyiv
