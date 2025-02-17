Drone attack: debris fell in Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, cars are burning
Kyiv • UNN
Wreckage of an enemy UAV fell in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, setting fire to cars in the yard of a residential building. A fire was also reported on the territory of an industrial enterprise.
The wreckage of an enemy UAV fell in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital, and cars are burning in one of the yards. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.
The wreckage of an enemy UAV fell in Sviatoshynskyi district. Preliminary, there is a fire on the territory of an industrial enterprise. Also, cars are burning in the yard of a residential building nearby
As UNN reported, explosions are heard in Kyiv - air defense forces are working.