Dragobrat management notified of suspicion in tourist's death: details of the tragedy
The management of the Dragobrat ski resort in Zakarpattia has been notified of suspicion in connection with the death of a female tourist in January 2025. The woman died after hitting her head on an unprotected metal barrier after falling from a ski lift.
In Zakarpattia, the management of the Dragobrat ski resort was notified of suspicion in a case regarding the death of a tourist, which occurred in January 2025. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.
According to the investigation, a 28-year-old woman, a doctor from the Volyn region, came to rest with her friends. While ascending on the lift, she traveled about 350 meters. Then the woman lost her grip on the rope and rapidly began to slide down the slope.
At high speed, the woman hit her head against a metal fence that was not equipped with protective mats. This led to her death on the spot.
Attention, photos 18+!!!
During the pre-trial investigation, it was established that at the time of the tragedy, the resort management:
- did not ensure
the proper technical condition of the fences;
- allowed
the operation of the lift in dangerous conditions;
- did not organize
the work of the emergency rescue service on the resort's territory.
The resort management was charged with suspicion under Part 2 of Article 272 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of safety rules during the performance of high-risk work by a person obliged to comply with them, which caused the death of a person).
The sanction of the article provides for restriction of liberty for up to five years or imprisonment for up to eight years, with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.
