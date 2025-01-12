ukenru
Dozens of residents evacuated from community in Chernihiv Oblast border area

Dozens of residents evacuated from community in Chernihiv Oblast border area

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34265 views

The evacuation of residents of the Semenivka community in Chernihiv region continues due to shelling by the Russian Federation. Over the past three days, more than 50 people have been evacuated, including children and people with limited mobility.

Evacuation of residents of the border community of Semenivka, which is under fire from Russian troops, continues in Chernihiv Oblast. Over fifty local residents have been evacuated in three days. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Facebook page of the head of the humanitarian mission “Prolisok” Yevhen Kaplin.

Details

It is noted that on Saturday, January 11, the humanitarian team evacuated 24 local residents from the Semenivka community. Among them are 4 children and 10 people with limited mobility.

Image

Special medical transport was used for this purpose, and medical personnel were also present.

Image

“All evacuees have been moved within Chernihiv Oblast to relatives or to places of temporary residence of internally displaced persons in Chernihiv,” said the head of the humanitarian mission.

He added that all those in need have been provided with temporary housing in dormitories and modular towns in Chernihiv. The evacuation is free of charge.

Recall

In Pokrovsk, the pace of evacuation of people has decreased. Currently, 7,300 people live in the city. 

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
chernihivChernihiv

