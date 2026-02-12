Dozens of MPs fell ill simultaneously on February 12: what happened

$43.030.06
51.210.04
ukenru
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 206 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
09:49 AM • 4918 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
09:16 AM • 15890 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
08:30 AM • 59179 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 41254 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 53492 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 42443 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM • 34204 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 29154 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 57209 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.9m/s
90%
732mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
An defense industry enterprise was hit in the Tambov region of the Russian FederationVideoFebruary 12, 02:12 AM • 33621 views
Putin subordinates Rosgvardia and EMERCOM to Chief of General Staff Gerasimov - ISWFebruary 12, 04:02 AM • 30981 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych urged the IOC to end the scandal and provide generators to UkraineVideo08:05 AM • 5376 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CAS08:19 AM • 12266 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"Video08:43 AM • 18283 views
Publications
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 340 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 57202 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 50850 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 52443 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 62000 views
Actual people
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Dnipro
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"Video08:43 AM • 18634 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 28886 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 30583 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 31086 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 32296 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
WhatsApp
Shahed-136

Dozens of MPs fell ill simultaneously on February 12: what happened

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

There are currently several working theories – from an outbreak of acute respiratory viral diseases in the Verkhovna Rada to food poisoning.

Dozens of MPs fell ill simultaneously on February 12: what happened

On February 12, several dozen people's deputies simultaneously experienced a sharp deterioration in their health. One of the working versions is possible food poisoning, MP Halyna Yanchenko said in an exclusive comment to UNN.

Details

The politician says that a significant number of her colleagues from various factions felt unwell.

It is not yet clear what it is about. Signs of poisoning, high temperature. It seems like they caught some virus

- says Yanchenko.

She adds that an official investigation is already underway. And one of the working versions is poisoning in the Verkhovna Rada canteen, where people's deputies ate. Some of those who fell ill complain that it was after visiting the canteen that their health began to deteriorate rapidly.

Some put forward the hypothesis that it could have been food poisoning. Colleagues ate in the canteen, but this information has not yet been confirmed. Therefore, this internal investigation is being carried out.

- said the people's deputy.

This version is also supported by MP Mykola Tyshchenko. He says that on February 12, the session hall was almost empty due to this, as colleagues fell ill with the consequences of poisoning.

Recall

Currently, the number of cases of COVID-19, ARVI, and influenza A has increased in Ukraine. In particular, according to data from the Public Health Center in Ukraine, influenza virus circulation has been established in 18 regions and the city of Kyiv (76%), which indicates their wide geographical spread throughout the country.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

SocietyPoliticsHealth
Mykola Tyshchenko
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Kyiv