Dozens of MPs fell ill simultaneously on February 12: what happened

On February 12, several dozen people's deputies simultaneously experienced a sharp deterioration in their health. One of the working versions is possible food poisoning, MP Halyna Yanchenko said in an exclusive comment to UNN.

Details

The politician says that a significant number of her colleagues from various factions felt unwell.

It is not yet clear what it is about. Signs of poisoning, high temperature. It seems like they caught some virus - says Yanchenko.

She adds that an official investigation is already underway. And one of the working versions is poisoning in the Verkhovna Rada canteen, where people's deputies ate. Some of those who fell ill complain that it was after visiting the canteen that their health began to deteriorate rapidly.

Some put forward the hypothesis that it could have been food poisoning. Colleagues ate in the canteen, but this information has not yet been confirmed. Therefore, this internal investigation is being carried out. - said the people's deputy.

This version is also supported by MP Mykola Tyshchenko. He says that on February 12, the session hall was almost empty due to this, as colleagues fell ill with the consequences of poisoning.

Recall

Currently, the number of cases of COVID-19, ARVI, and influenza A has increased in Ukraine. In particular, according to data from the Public Health Center in Ukraine, influenza virus circulation has been established in 18 regions and the city of Kyiv (76%), which indicates their wide geographical spread throughout the country.