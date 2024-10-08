Dorohozhychi metro station in Kyiv fully reopened

In the afternoon, on October 8, the Dorohozhychi metro station in Kyiv fully resumed its normal operation. This was stated by KCSA, reports UNN.

Details

Dorohozhychi metro station resumed its normal operation - KCSA said in a statement.

Context

In Kyiv, the Dorohozhychimetro station was closed to entry and exit due to a water main break, trains were running non-stop, traffic in the vicinity was restricted, trolleybuses were rerouted, and city services were working to eliminate the consequences.

Recall

Earlier , UNN wrote that the Dorohozhychi metro station had begun to resume operations. In particular, trains began to stop on both tracks, but the station is open only for exit.