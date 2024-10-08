Dorohozhychi metro station in Kyiv fully reopened
After a water pipe burst, Dorohozhychi metro station in Kyiv resumed normal operations. Previously, the station was closed for entry and exit, and trains were running non-stop.
In the afternoon, on October 8, the Dorohozhychi metro station in Kyiv fully resumed its normal operation. This was stated by KCSA, reports UNN.
In Kyiv, the Dorohozhychimetro station was closed to entry and exit due to a water main break, trains were running non-stop, traffic in the vicinity was restricted, trolleybuses were rerouted, and city services were working to eliminate the consequences.
Earlier , UNN wrote that the Dorohozhychi metro station had begun to resume operations. In particular, trains began to stop on both tracks, but the station is open only for exit.