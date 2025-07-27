In the children's camp "Warrior" in occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region, children are forced to obey strict rules - not to speak foreign languages, not to argue with counselors, and to silently endure hunger and fatigue. This is reported by UNN with reference to a post by Petro Andryushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation.

Details

Rules of conduct with counselors in the children's camp "Warrior" in Zaporizhzhia.

"Keep your hands visible";

"Don't speak foreign languages";

"If he (the counselor) shouts - don't argue";

"Don't complain about the heat, hunger, or fatigue."

This is how Putin turns children into "blockheads" ready to die for him without question. There's nothing to add here. This is what true fascism looks like - Andryushchenko stated.

