Donetsk region: Russians drop two KABs on Kostiantynivka, one killed and 2 wounded

Russian troops dropped two guided aerial bombs on Konstantinovka, Donetsk region. The attack killed a 39-year-old man, wounded two others, and damaged infrastructure, the head of the Donetsk RMA, Vadym Filashkin, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"1 person was killed and 2 wounded - these are the preliminary results of the morning strike on Kostyantynivka. Russians dropped two guided aerial bombs on the town," said Filashkin.

According to the head of the RMA, a 39-year-old man was killed, and two others were injured and are in moderate condition.

"Two infrastructure facilities and an outbuilding were damaged," he said.

"I call on everyone: be responsible! Evacuate!" - Filashkin emphasized.

russians shelled Donetsk region over 3,000 times in 24 hours, attacking 17 settlements, two people killed