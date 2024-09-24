russians shelled Donetsk region over 3,000 times in 24 hours, attacking 17 settlements, two people killed

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 110490 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 114210 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 185348 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146997 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148738 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141126 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 191406 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112255 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180984 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104924 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 48234 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 33016 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 75557 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 49821 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 45751 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 185338 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 191398 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 180978 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208089 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196643 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146704 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146212 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150561 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141655 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158255 views
Actual
russians shelled Donetsk region over 3,000 times in 24 hours, attacking 17 settlements, two people killed

russians shelled Donetsk region over 3,000 times in 24 hours, attacking 17 settlements, two people killed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18020 views

Over the past day, russian troops attacked 17 settlements in Donetsk region, damaging 83 civilian objects. Children are among the victims, with Kramatorsk, Udachne and Shakhove suffering the most damage.

Two residents of Donetsk region were killed and 18 injured by russian shelling. There are children among the victims. This was reported by the police of Donetsk region, UNN writes.

Details

During the day, police recorded 3,105 enemy attacks on the front line and residential areas. russian troops attacked 17 settlements, damaging 83 civilian objects, including 50 residential buildings.

The occupiers attacked Kramatorsk with three FAB-250 bombs with a UMPC module and a Tornado-S MLRS with a cluster warhead, killing a civilian and injuring four other people. 14 private houses and cars were destroyed.

The enemy dropped a FAB-250 bomb with an UMPK module on Udachne, killing one person and injuring another. An industrial facility was damaged.

russians launched a FAB-250bomb with an UMPK module at Shakhove, injuring six civilians, including two boys aged 7 and 9. Three houses, three shops, an administrative building, a medical center, and garages were damaged.

russia bombarded Pokrovsk with air strikes and artillery, injuring a civilian and damaging residential buildings, garages and civilian cars.

One person was injured in Myrnohrad, and 11 apartment buildings and a dormitory were damaged.

Two people were wounded in Chasovyi Yar, one in Hirnyk, Kurakhivka and Shevchenko village.

In addition, after midnight today, the occupants attacked Kostyantynivka with Smerch multiple rocket launchers with a cluster charge, damaging an administrative building, a service station and a power line.

Recall

On September 22, russian troops fired 14 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. As a result of hostile attacks, 3 civilians were killed and 10 others were injured. Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.

66 "Shaheds" shot down over Ukraine at night24.09.24, 08:21 • 43476 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
fab-250FAB-250
bm-30-smerchBM-30 Smerch
kostiantynivkaKonstantinovka
kramatorskKramatorsk

Contact us about advertising