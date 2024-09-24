russians shelled Donetsk region over 3,000 times in 24 hours, attacking 17 settlements, two people killed

Two residents of Donetsk region were killed and 18 injured by russian shelling. There are children among the victims. This was reported by the police of Donetsk region, UNN writes.

Details

During the day, police recorded 3,105 enemy attacks on the front line and residential areas. russian troops attacked 17 settlements, damaging 83 civilian objects, including 50 residential buildings.

The occupiers attacked Kramatorsk with three FAB-250 bombs with a UMPC module and a Tornado-S MLRS with a cluster warhead, killing a civilian and injuring four other people. 14 private houses and cars were destroyed.

The enemy dropped a FAB-250 bomb with an UMPK module on Udachne, killing one person and injuring another. An industrial facility was damaged.

russians launched a FAB-250bomb with an UMPK module at Shakhove, injuring six civilians, including two boys aged 7 and 9. Three houses, three shops, an administrative building, a medical center, and garages were damaged.

russia bombarded Pokrovsk with air strikes and artillery, injuring a civilian and damaging residential buildings, garages and civilian cars.

One person was injured in Myrnohrad, and 11 apartment buildings and a dormitory were damaged.

Two people were wounded in Chasovyi Yar, one in Hirnyk, Kurakhivka and Shevchenko village.

In addition, after midnight today, the occupants attacked Kostyantynivka with Smerch multiple rocket launchers with a cluster charge, damaging an administrative building, a service station and a power line.

Recall

On September 22, russian troops fired 14 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. As a result of hostile attacks, 3 civilians were killed and 10 others were injured. Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.

