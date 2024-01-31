Donetsk region: Russian army shoots at Tsukuryno village with Uragan, killing a woman

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Donetsk region: Russian army shoots at Tsukuryno village with Uragan, killing a woman

Kyiv

A 70-year-old woman was killed after Russians shelled the village of Tsukuryno in Donetsk region with Uragan rocket launchers.

Russians shelled the village of Tsukuryno in the Selydivska community in Donetsk region with Uragan rocket launchers. A local resident was killed in the attack. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

1 person was killed in Tsukuryno of Selydivska community. Tonight, Russians shelled the town from Uraganiv, hitting the private sector. A 70-year-old woman was killed by the shelling.

- said the head of the OVA.

Details

According to the head of the JMA, these attacks damaged 10 private houses, 2 agricultural enterprises and a bus in the village. In addition, the invaders' shells cut the power line.

Filashkin reminded that even communities in Donetsk region that are relatively remote from the frontline are dangerous for civilians. Russians deliberately hit civilians to cause as many casualties as possible.

The head of the JMA once again called on residents of the region to evacuate.

In the afternoon, Vadym Filashkin , head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, saidthat about a thousand people still remain in Avdiivka, and the evacuation continues.

Tatiana Salganik

War
avdiivkaAvdiivka
donetskDonetsk

