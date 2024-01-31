Donetsk region: Russian army shoots at Tsukuryno village with Uragan, killing a woman

Russians shelled the village of Tsukuryno in the Selydivska community in Donetsk region with Uragan rocket launchers. A local resident was killed in the attack. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

1 person was killed in Tsukuryno of Selydivska community. Tonight, Russians shelled the town from Uraganiv, hitting the private sector. A 70-year-old woman was killed by the shelling. - said the head of the OVA.

According to the head of the JMA, these attacks damaged 10 private houses, 2 agricultural enterprises and a bus in the village. In addition, the invaders' shells cut the power line.

Filashkin reminded that even communities in Donetsk region that are relatively remote from the frontline are dangerous for civilians. Russians deliberately hit civilians to cause as many casualties as possible.

The head of the JMA once again called on residents of the region to evacuate.

