occupants shelled Avdiivka with artillery: 47-year-old woman killed

This morning, russians shelled Avdiivka with artillery, killing one person. This was stated by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin, reports UNN.

Around 10 am, Russians shelled Avdiivka with artillery, hitting a private house. A 47-year-old woman was killed - the post says.

In addition, several private houses and a multi-storey building were damaged as a result of the shelling.

According to Filashkin, representatives of local authorities, police and rescuers are currently working at the scene.

