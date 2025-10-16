Ukraine's defense forces are striking Russian oil refineries with their own weapons. It is domestic production that has allowed the use of forces and means as Ukraine sees fit. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, during the Kyiv International Economic Forum, UNN reports.

We are working on oil refineries, we are working mostly with our own means. 99% are our own means. At the time when all this began, when they said that with one hand tied, I am inclined to think that such an interpretation is correct. But now we have our own production. Yes, we want more, we always want more, but it exists. It is our domestic production that has allowed us to use our forces and means as we see fit. And in the end, it gives results. - said Budanov.

As reported by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, the true intentions of the Russian Federation under the leadership of dictator Vladimir Putin are to intensify aggression, his goal is the countries of the European Union and NATO. And if the Kremlin is not decisively repelled now, hybrid aggression against the West will only intensify.