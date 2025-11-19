Dollar to hryvnia exchange rate increased by 2 kopecks: NBU updated currency exchange rate

$42.090.03
48.790.20
ukenru
05:59 AM • 5618 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure: emergency power outages introduced in several regions
05:06 AM • 17062 views
Trump sent a Pentagon delegation to Kyiv to resume peace talks
03:05 AM • 13208 views
Trump administration secretly developing new plan to end war in Ukraine with Russia - Axios
November 18, 10:19 PM • 25810 views
US State Department approves $105 million sale of Patriot equipment to UkrainePhoto
November 18, 07:06 PM • 47611 views
Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – ZelenskyyVideo
November 18, 06:35 PM • 37785 views
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
Exclusive
November 18, 02:29 PM • 44298 views
In Odesa, a woman who was littering was tied to a bench with tape: the police reacted
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 60557 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
November 18, 02:05 PM • 26880 views
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
November 18, 12:54 PM • 26561 views
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
0m/s
90%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
SBU exposed a student recruited by Russia who was making bombs for new terrorist attacks in DniproNovember 18, 09:12 PM • 14133 views
Trump surprised by the duration of the war in Ukraine and has "another deal with Putin"VideoNovember 18, 11:06 PM • 22177 views
Air raid alert declared in Kyiv and several regions due to ballistic missile threatNovember 19, 12:52 AM • 14889 views
The German government will approve a reduction in payments to Ukrainians this week01:42 AM • 15771 views
Russia has scrambled its Tu-95MS strategic bombers02:01 AM • 19737 views
Publications
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past managementNovember 18, 02:26 PM • 41380 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 60573 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 103945 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 133049 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 123461 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Ihor Terekhov
Pedro Sánchez
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Spain
Turkey
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 18508 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 20559 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 38812 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 40966 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 36561 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Tu-95
IRIS-T
Shahed-136

Dollar to hryvnia exchange rate increased by 2 kopecks: NBU updated currency exchange rate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1212 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official dollar exchange rate for November 19 at 42.09 hryvnias, which is 2 kopecks more than the previous day. The euro exchange rate remained unchanged, amounting to 48.79 hryvnias per unit.

Dollar to hryvnia exchange rate increased by 2 kopecks: NBU updated currency exchange rate

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official dollar to hryvnia exchange rate at 42.09 hryvnias per dollar for Wednesday, November 19, thus the Ukrainian currency weakened by 2 kopecks compared to the previous indicator. According to data on the regulator's website, the hryvnia remained at the previous level against the euro - the official exchange rate of the European currency for Wednesday is 48.79 hryvnias per euro, reports UNN.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.0924 UAH per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at: 48.7914 UAH per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.4934 UAH per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Wednesday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.85-42.27 UAH, the euro at 48.57-49.14 UAH, the zloty at 11.25-11.85 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 42.08-42.11 UAH/dollar and 48.82-48.84 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      The cryptocurrency market experienced one of the most significant corrections this year, with Bitcoin falling by approximately 30% since the beginning of October. Fintech expert Olena Sosedka explained the reasons for the fall and outlined expectations for the market's future behavior.

      Budgeting for the Christmas holidays12.11.25, 12:09 • 71515 views

      Vita Zelenetska

      Economy
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine
      Ukraine