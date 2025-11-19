Dollar to hryvnia exchange rate increased by 2 kopecks: NBU updated currency exchange rate
The National Bank of Ukraine set the official dollar exchange rate for November 19 at 42.09 hryvnias, which is 2 kopecks more than the previous day. The euro exchange rate remained unchanged, amounting to 48.79 hryvnias per unit.
The National Bank of Ukraine set the official dollar to hryvnia exchange rate at 42.09 hryvnias per dollar for Wednesday, November 19, thus the Ukrainian currency weakened by 2 kopecks compared to the previous indicator. According to data on the regulator's website, the hryvnia remained at the previous level against the euro - the official exchange rate of the European currency for Wednesday is 48.79 hryvnias per euro, reports UNN.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.0924 UAH per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at: 48.7914 UAH per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.4934 UAH per 1 zloty.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Wednesday:
- in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.85-42.27 UAH, the euro at 48.57-49.14 UAH, the zloty at 11.25-11.85 UAH;
- on the interbank market, the rates are 42.08-42.11 UAH/dollar and 48.82-48.84 UAH/euro.
